Longmont police shut down Ninth Avenue because of fire
Longmont police are shutting down Ninth Avenue completely from Martin Street to Lashley Street because of a grass fire burning in the area, according to radio traffic. At least one home on the 100 block of Chinook Place is being evacuated, and the Longmont Fire Department is responding.
