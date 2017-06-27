Longmont parents sentenced to 10 year...

Longmont parents sentenced to 10 years in prison in case of malnourished son

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

As defense attorney Ben Collett, left, stands by, Vanessa Hall is restrained and taken into custody Tuesday. A Boulder district court judge ruled Tuesday that the Longmont parents of a blind, autistic teenage boy who was malnourished nearly to death should spend the next decade in prison, citing she had seen no evidence that they had taken accountability.

