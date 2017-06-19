Ladybug look-alikes descend upon Boul...

Ladybug look-alikes descend upon Boulder County for rare and concerning leaf feast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Mike Janeczko points out many of his trees damaged by cottonwood leaf beetles last week in Boulder County. About seven weeks ago, residents in the area of Ogallala Road - a few miles south of Longmont and north of Boulder along Left Hand Creek - started noticing a whole lot of ladybugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) 16 hr Transplant 5
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... Tue kauna 45
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Sergio Fred 730
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jun 19 A_Citizen 17
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema Jun 13 hey 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Jun 10 Movin on Up 24
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC