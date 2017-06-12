Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock. Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
