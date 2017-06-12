Joe Neguse declares run for Jared Pol...

Joe Neguse declares run for Jared Polis' seat in Congress

Democrat Joe Neguse on Tuesday made official his bid for Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, telling The Denver Post that his concerns about climate change and the policies of President Donald Trump spurred him to run for the heavily Democratic seat. In preparation for the campaign, Neguse is resigning from his job as executive director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies - effective June 26 - and he shored up support from a long list of elected officials, notably former state House Speaker Dickey Lee Hullinghorst and current state Senate Minority Leader Luca Guzmn.

