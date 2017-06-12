Jared Polis ordered into dugout as SWAT moved in during GOP baseball-practice shooting
As a gunman opened fire on GOP congressmen at a baseball practice Wednesday morning outside the nation's capitol, a few miles away congressional Democrats were having a practice of their own. Among them were Colorado's U.S. Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|10 hr
|kauna
|43
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Tue
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC