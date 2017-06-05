Jared Polis hits the ground running Colorado governor campaign with...
U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, D-Boulder, during an interview at the Daily Camera's offices in 2015. U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is set to hit the ground running Monday in his hot-off-the-presses campaign for governor of Colorado with four planned stops across the Front Range, from Pueblo to Boulder.
