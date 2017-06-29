"I Swear, Officer - That's Not My 31 Pounds of Pot!"
This week, Boulder police found approximately 31 pounds of marijuana in an open space area, not far from where three people were camping in violation of local ordinances . But none of them were hit with charges related to the pot, because officers couldn't figure out to whom it belonged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
