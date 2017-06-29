"I Swear, Officer - That's Not My 31 ...

"I Swear, Officer - That's Not My 31 Pounds of Pot!"

Read more: Denver Westword

This week, Boulder police found approximately 31 pounds of marijuana in an open space area, not far from where three people were camping in violation of local ordinances . But none of them were hit with charges related to the pot, because officers couldn't figure out to whom it belonged.

