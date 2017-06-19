How Expert Climber Molly Berkenhoff Was Rescued After Boulder Canyon Fall
Last night, June 21, Molly Berkenhoff, an expert climber living in Arvada, was rescued following a Boulder Canyon fall that resulted in possible lower spinal fractures, among other injuries. As is clear from photos on Berkenhoff's Facebook page, she's no climbing novice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Transplant
|5
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Tue
|kauna
|45
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Sergio Fred
|730
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC