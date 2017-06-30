Hone Williams gets (somewhat) surreal at the Dairy in Boulder

"The Decline of Water," oil on panel, by Hone Williams, on display at the Dairy Arts Center through July 30. Hone Williams creates strange and surreal compositions inspired by real world situations, resulting in perplexing views of reality or perhaps pseudo-reality - dimensional reality, fictional reality, or the other side of reality; honepie.com . Inspired by the rhythms, textures, tempos and colors of the sounds of music, Denver sculptor Leona Lazar uses exaggerated body gestures and expressions, distortion and fluid motion to give each of her sculptural characters a pulse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.