Grateful Hearts Will Celebrate Hemp i...

Grateful Hearts Will Celebrate Hemp in Boulder on June 9

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The eighth annual Hemp History Week , which runs from June 5 through June 11, is a national, grassroots effort pushing to restore support for industrial hemp farming in America. And the Denver-based Industrial Hemp Research Foundation is doing its bit by putting on an educational soiree in Boulder from 2:30 to 5 p.m. onn Friday, June 9. The Grateful Hearts Unite for Hemp fundraiser coincides with the Dead & Company concert at Boulder's Folsom Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Sat Jordan Holiday 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Jun 1 Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC