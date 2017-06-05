Grateful Hearts Will Celebrate Hemp in Boulder on June 9
The eighth annual Hemp History Week , which runs from June 5 through June 11, is a national, grassroots effort pushing to restore support for industrial hemp farming in America. And the Denver-based Industrial Hemp Research Foundation is doing its bit by putting on an educational soiree in Boulder from 2:30 to 5 p.m. onn Friday, June 9. The Grateful Hearts Unite for Hemp fundraiser coincides with the Dead & Company concert at Boulder's Folsom Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Sat
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Mary
|724
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC