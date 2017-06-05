Funding, growing budget helps Colorado Shakespeare Festival thrive heading into 60th year
A brewing pot of coffee propped on a stool was the first site greeting patrons entering the University of Colorado Theatre and Dance building on the inaugural day of rehearsals for the 60th annual Colorado Shakespeare Festival, and that about summed up the buzz in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|15 hr
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Movin on Up
|24
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Sat
|KCinNYC
|6
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC