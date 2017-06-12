Fund set up for CU student seriously injured in Boulder hit-and-run
Friends and family of the 19-year-old University of Colorado student seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Boulder last week have set up a fund to help pay for her medical expenses. Michlyn Romero was crossing Broadway between College Avenue and 15 Street on Wednesday when she was struck by a car that police say was driven by Ruben Diaz, 19. According to a post on youcaring.com, Romero suffered multiple fractures to her ankle, leg, pelvis, back, neck and skull.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
