Full Show Video: Jimmy Herring Guests With Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band In Boulder
On Sunday night Phil Lesh and The Terrapin Family Band concluded a three-night stand at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. Guitarist Jimmy Herring joined the group for a large swath of the second set and the encore after finishing Widespread Panic's show earlier in the evening at Red Rocks.
