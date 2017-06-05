From the Editorial Advisory Board: Forget Paris
U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 1. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015. The agreement is intended to encourage the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming to a manageable level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Fri
|robert
|8
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Thu
|Stand by me
|1,139
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC