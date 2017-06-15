Freight Train Derails in Boulder Tuesday Afternoon
A freight train derailed in Boulder on Tuesday afternoon, which resulted in emergency crews and hazardous materials teams being called to the scene, as well as road closures lasting late into the day. Multiple rail cars came off the tracks just north of Arapahoe Avenue, between 55th Street and 63rd Street around 3 p.m. Materials were seen spilling out of some of the cars, but police informed the public that it was just plastic beads and do not believe these to be hazardous.
