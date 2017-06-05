Frances Draper and David Kang: CU Bou...

Frances Draper and David Kang: CU Boulder South vision will benefit the community

By the end of July, the Boulder City Council, Planning Board, county commissioners and Planning Commission are poised to discuss and vote on the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan update that could lead to annexation of the University of Colorado Boulder's South property. We believe the university and the community have a unique opportunity to tap into a historic alignment of shared values to envision, plan and create a new CU Boulder South that could be a resource for everyone.

