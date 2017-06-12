Fortnight Collective launches in Boulder
Fortnight, according to a statement issued by founder and CEO Andy Nathan, said it is launching with a slate of clients including Nestle Purina, Vail Resorts, Made In Nature, and Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt. "We believe that if you want to change the world, all you need is the right people and not enough time," Nathan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|6 hr
|kauna
|15
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Movin on Up
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 9
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC