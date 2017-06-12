Former Boulder cannabis worker Jhonnatan Macias Arboleda bound over for arraignment

Jhonnatan Macias Arboleda, 25, faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of attempted sexual assault, three counts of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of third-degree assault. At a preliminary hearing Monday, Judge J.P. Martin bound Arboleda's case over for arraignment in district court, which was scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 25. He remains at the Boulder County Jail on a $100,000 bond, jail logs show.

