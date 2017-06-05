Few arrests, citations at Dead & Comp...

Few arrests, citations at Dead & Company concert at CU Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Police made a handful of arrests and issued citations at the Dead & Company concert at Folsom Field on Friday, but a University of Colorado Official said no major problems were reported and the crowd was "mostly well behaved." CU spokesman Ryan Huff said CU police ticketed two people for trespassing after they attempted to sneak into the concert, and three people were arrested - two for fighting and one for disorderly conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr Chris 728
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... 17 hr robert 8
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Thu Stand by me 1,139
News Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14) Thu kauna 198
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Jun 3 Jordan Holiday 2
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Jun 1 Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC