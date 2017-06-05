Few arrests, citations at Dead & Company concert at CU Boulder

Police made a handful of arrests and issued citations at the Dead & Company concert at Folsom Field on Friday, but a University of Colorado Official said no major problems were reported and the crowd was "mostly well behaved." CU spokesman Ryan Huff said CU police ticketed two people for trespassing after they attempted to sneak into the concert, and three people were arrested - two for fighting and one for disorderly conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.