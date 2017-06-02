Family of fatally shot machete-wielding man alleges excessive force by CU, Boulder police

The family of a machete-wielding man who was fatally shot by police in a University of Colorado stairwell in October is signaling to sue CU and Boulder police, alleging excessive force was used against the man. The wife and mother of 28-year-old Brandon Simmons filed a notice of claim on April 3 to CU through the Denver law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.