Erie to weigh Nine Mile Corner plans as court appeal lingers
Erie Town Administrator Arthur "A.J." Krieger during a hearing over the lawsuit over the Nine Mile Corner development on the border between Lafayette and Erie at the Boulder County Justice Center in February. Erie planners will consider rezoning the land slated for Nine Mile Corner, officials announced this week, marking the latest update on the project since a Boulder judge found "no public purpose" in Lafayette's condemnation lawsuit aimed at the multimillion-dollar development.
Read more at Daily Camera.
