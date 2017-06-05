Erie to weigh Nine Mile Corner plans ...

Erie to weigh Nine Mile Corner plans as court appeal lingers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Erie Town Administrator Arthur "A.J." Krieger during a hearing over the lawsuit over the Nine Mile Corner development on the border between Lafayette and Erie at the Boulder County Justice Center in February. Erie planners will consider rezoning the land slated for Nine Mile Corner, officials announced this week, marking the latest update on the project since a Boulder judge found "no public purpose" in Lafayette's condemnation lawsuit aimed at the multimillion-dollar development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... 1 hr kauna 10
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 22 hr julia 1,140
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Sat Movin on Up 24
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Fri Chris 728
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jun 9 robert 8
News Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14) Jun 8 kauna 198
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Jun 3 Jordan Holiday 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC