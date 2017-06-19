Erie planners approve Nine Mile Corner rezoning as court appeal looms

Erie Town Administrator Arthur "A.J." Krieger, left, and Fred Diehl, assistant to the town administrator, listen to attorney Donald Ostrander make an opening statement for the city of Lafayette in a hearing in the lawsuit over Nine Mile Corner in February. Erie planners unanimously voted Wednesday night to rezone 47 acres at the intersection of Arapahoe Road and U.S. 287 that's slated for the Nine Mile Corner commercial development.

