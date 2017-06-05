Electronica rules the late-night roos...

Electronica rules the late-night roost to close Bonnaroo's Day 2

Electronica stalwarts Big Gigantic and Major Lazer were among the acts wowing the buzzing crowds both after and preceding the headlining superstar U2's performance late Friday night and into the wee hours Saturday morning to close day two of the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Electronica duo Big Gigantic ended day two by being exactly what the name suggests: larger than life.

