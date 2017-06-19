Driver was racing when he struck CU student in Boulder hit-and-run, police say
Ruben Diaz has been charged with vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident, which are both felonies. He also was charged with racing, driving under restraint and failing to have proof of insurance, all misdemeanor or traffic violations.
