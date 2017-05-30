Driver pleads guilty in crash that se...

Driver pleads guilty in crash that severed Boulder man's legs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Dylan Gottschling, center, appears in court Friday with defense attorney Paul McCormick, left, at the Boulder County Justice Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 11 hr Mary 724
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Thu Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... May 29 kauna 7
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC