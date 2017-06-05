Darren O'Connor: Burgeoning homelessness problem requires new approaches
A homeless man takes a nap in his sleeping bag near the Boulder Creek in May. Prior to President Reagan gutting billions of dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's public housing assistance and mental health residential facility support, the number of homeless people in the country was about 100,000. Currently, that number hovers around 550,000.
