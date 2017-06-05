CU South discussion delayed from Boul...

CU South discussion delayed from Boulder council agenda for 1440 Pine St. public hearing

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Claire Clurman, executive director of Attention Homes, speaks during a May 18 Boulder Planning Board meeting regarding a proposed affordable housing site for homeless youth. The Boulder City Council's agenda committee decided Monday to postpone a planned discussion of the CU Boulder South site in order to accommodate another public hearing on the controversial plan to house homeless young adults in a new facility downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Sat Jordan Holiday 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Jun 1 Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC