CU South discussion delayed from Boulder council agenda for 1440 Pine St. public hearing
Claire Clurman, executive director of Attention Homes, speaks during a May 18 Boulder Planning Board meeting regarding a proposed affordable housing site for homeless youth. The Boulder City Council's agenda committee decided Monday to postpone a planned discussion of the CU Boulder South site in order to accommodate another public hearing on the controversial plan to house homeless young adults in a new facility downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Sat
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Mary
|724
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC