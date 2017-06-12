CU regents approve nearly $300M in Boulder construction, renovation projects

The University of Colorado Boulder is set to begin construction this fall of a new 139,000-square-foot aerospace engineering building The University of Colorado Board of Regents approved nearly $300 million in construction and renovation projects for the Boulder campus during a Thursday meeting in Colorado Springs. These projects include a comprehensive renovation to the historic Hellems Arts and Sciences building, the completion of a new dorm in Williams Village and a new $82.5 million aerospace building set to begin construction this fall.

