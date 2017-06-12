CU Boulder seeks approval of nearly $300 million for construction, renovation projects
The University of Colorado will seek approval for nearly $300 million in construction and renovation projects for the Boulder campus during a Thursday Board of Regents meeting. The seven projects include asking for $96.7 million for a new dorm in Williams Village; a $77 million request to complete an Aerospace Engineering Sciences building; and a $75 million appeal for a comprehensive renovation to the Hellems Arts and Sciences building and the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|1 hr
|kauna
|43
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Lucy
|729
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Tue
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC