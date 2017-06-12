CU Boulder seeks approval of nearly $300 million for construction, renovation projects

The University of Colorado will seek approval for nearly $300 million in construction and renovation projects for the Boulder campus during a Thursday Board of Regents meeting. The seven projects include asking for $96.7 million for a new dorm in Williams Village; a $77 million request to complete an Aerospace Engineering Sciences building; and a $75 million appeal for a comprehensive renovation to the Hellems Arts and Sciences building and the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.