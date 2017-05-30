CU Boulder police search for suspect in Norlin Library sex assault
University of Colorado police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a female employee working in Norlin Library on Thursday afternoon. The suspect, 23-year-old Lamin Njie, is accused of sexually assaulting the employee on the third level of the library and then running away shortly after noon, according to a CU news release.
