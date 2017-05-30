CU Boulder police search for suspect ...

CU Boulder police search for suspect in Norlin Library sex assault

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

University of Colorado police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a female employee working in Norlin Library on Thursday afternoon. The suspect, 23-year-old Lamin Njie, is accused of sexually assaulting the employee on the third level of the library and then running away shortly after noon, according to a CU news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case 8 hr Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) Wed Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Tammy Roth 723
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... May 29 kauna 7
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC