CU Boulder police arrested suspect in Norlin Library sex assault
University of Colorado police announced Thursday evening that they had arrested the suspect in a sexual assault at Norlin Library earlier in the day. CU police said on Twitter that Lamin Njie, 23, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. after university staff called police when they spotted the man.
