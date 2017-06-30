CU Boulder nationally recognized for LGBTQ inclusion

The 2017 College Choice Best LGBTQ Colleges ranked CU as number 43 out of 50 on the list for its celebration of and welcoming to LGBTQ students. "These rankings reflect the efforts of many students, staff, faculty and administrators across the university to create a positive, affirming campus for the LGBTQ community, and I'm delighted to see everyone's efforts recognized," said Scarlet Bowen, director of the Gender and Sexuality Center at CU Boulder, in the release.

