Coroner IDs man who set himself on fire as Lafayette resident
The Boulder County Coroner released the name Saturday of the man who set himself on fire earlier this year in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot. On March 26, after citing years of FBI harassment, Bischoff doused himself and his car with gasoline in the parking lot before proceeding to ignite both.
