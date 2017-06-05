Coroner IDs man who set himself on fi...

Coroner IDs man who set himself on fire as Lafayette resident

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder County Coroner released the name Saturday of the man who set himself on fire earlier this year in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot. On March 26, after citing years of FBI harassment, Bischoff doused himself and his car with gasoline in the parking lot before proceeding to ignite both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 4 hr Movin on Up 24
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... 4 hr KCinNYC 6
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Fri robert 8
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Thu Stand by me 1,139
News Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14) Jun 8 kauna 198
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Jun 3 Jordan Holiday 2
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Jun 1 Latisha 5
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC