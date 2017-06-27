Collector pulls exhibit from Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art following staff resignations
An art exhibition that opened this month at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art has been taken down following staff resignations at the museum . "It is unfortunate that staff issues BMoCA has recently experienced have encouraged one collector with art currently on exhibition to withdraw that collection from our galleries," wrote BMoCA executive director David Dadone in response to a Camera inquiry about the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|10 hr
|joeisawesome
|80
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|12 hr
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Tue
|Cindy2017
|20
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Jun 26
|KCinNYC
|18
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jun 24
|Born in the USA
|84
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC