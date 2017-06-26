CO: Subaru Driver Cited for Careless ...

CO: Subaru Driver Cited for Careless Driving in Crash that Tipped RTD Bus East of Boulder

June 23--The driver of a Subaru that investigators say forced an RTD bus off the road just east of Boulder this week - causing it to skid off a sidewalk and nearly flip onto its side - has been cited in the crash. Robert Carl, 40, was cited with careless driving in Wednesday's crash, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

