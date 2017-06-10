Clean Energy Action and CU Boulder host author Tony Seba

Clean Energy Action and the University of Colorado Environmental Center on Thursday are welcoming Tony Seba, an author, renewable energy entrepreneur and recipient of the 2017 Clean Energy Action Sunshine Award for a talk open to the public. Seba, described by Clean Energy Action as a "regenerative economy visionary," is an instructor at Stanford University, an entrepreneur in business and technology, and the author of several books, including "Clean Disruption of Energy and Transportation" and "Solar Trillions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.