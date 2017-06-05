City sends second letter asking FAA t...

City sends second letter asking FAA to lessen airplane noise over south Boulder

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder leaders have sent a second letter to the Federal Aviation Administration asking the agency to mitigate airplane noise over the southern part of the city following a 2013 route change that now brings passenger jets over Table Mesa. The City Council first sent a letter to the FAA in April concerning the noise related to operations out of Denver International Airport.

