City sends second letter asking FAA to lessen airplane noise over south Boulder
Boulder leaders have sent a second letter to the Federal Aviation Administration asking the agency to mitigate airplane noise over the southern part of the city following a 2013 route change that now brings passenger jets over Table Mesa. The City Council first sent a letter to the FAA in April concerning the noise related to operations out of Denver International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|6 hr
|robert
|8
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|23 hr
|Stand by me
|1,139
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC