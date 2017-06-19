BVSD officially hires Cindy Stevenson, ex-head of Jeffco schools, as interim superintendent
Cindy Stevenson talks with Boulder Valley School District board members after she was hired as the interim superintendent on Monday morning at the Education Center in Boulder. The Boulder Valley school board voted unanimously this morning to officially hire Cindy Stevenson as the interim superintendent in the in the wake of Bruce Messinger's firing .
