Bruce Benson: Conclusion of no ill intent in Joe Tumpkin case based on personal relationships

University of Colorado President Bruce Benson said his conclusion that three top Boulder campus officials had no ill intent in their failure to report domestic violence allegations against a former football coach largely was based on his knowing the employees and their families. After Thursday's Board of Regents meeting in Colorado Springs, Benson shed light on the disciplinary decisions he made regarding those employees - including Chancellor Phil DiStefano - for not reporting allegations that assistant coach Joe Tumpkin had severely abused a woman for about two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.