Bruce Benson: Conclusion of no ill intent in Joe Tumpkin case based on personal relationships
University of Colorado President Bruce Benson said his conclusion that three top Boulder campus officials had no ill intent in their failure to report domestic violence allegations against a former football coach largely was based on his knowing the employees and their families. After Thursday's Board of Regents meeting in Colorado Springs, Benson shed light on the disciplinary decisions he made regarding those employees - including Chancellor Phil DiStefano - for not reporting allegations that assistant coach Joe Tumpkin had severely abused a woman for about two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Thu
|kauna
|43
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|729
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC