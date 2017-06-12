Bruce Benson: Conclusion of no ill in...

Bruce Benson: Conclusion of no ill intent in Joe Tumpkin case based on personal relationships

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

University of Colorado President Bruce Benson said his conclusion that three top Boulder campus officials had no ill intent in their failure to report domestic violence allegations against a former football coach largely was based on his knowing the employees and their families. After Thursday's Board of Regents meeting in Colorado Springs, Benson shed light on the disciplinary decisions he made regarding those employees - including Chancellor Phil DiStefano - for not reporting allegations that assistant coach Joe Tumpkin had severely abused a woman for about two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... Thu kauna 43
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema Jun 13 hey 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Jun 10 Movin on Up 24
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jun 9 robert 8
News Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14) Jun 8 kauna 198
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC