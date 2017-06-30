Boulder's West Senior Center to close July 10 for maintenance
Boulder's West Senior Center will close for four days later this month for annual maintenance, according to a news release. Daily Meals on Wheels Caf Classico lunch and the July 11 Tuesday night dinner will not be served during this closure, but home meal delivery for Meals on Wheels will continue.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jun 28
|joeisawesome
|80
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 28
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Jun 27
|Cindy2017
|20
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|Jun 26
|KCinNYC
|18
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jun 24
|Born in the USA
|84
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
