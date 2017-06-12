Boulder's Biodesix enters manufacturing partnership with Indian firm
Biodesix, a Boulder molecular diagnostic company, has entered a partnership that will allow broad-based distribution of its new diagnostic tool for lung cancer in India. Under the partnership agreement, Mumbai-based Positive Bioscience will manufacture two Biodesix liquid biopsy tests for non-small cell lung cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|14 hr
|kauna
|15
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Movin on Up
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 9
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC