Boulder weather: Sunny skies with a high of 85

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see highs in the 80s today before temperatures jump back into the 90s on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

