Boulder weather: High of 84 today with possible evening thunderstorms
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder County will kick off what should be a warm week today with highs in the mid-80s, and a chance of evening thunderstorms, as the possibility of cracking the 90-degree mark looms in the distance. Today's high should reach 84, according to the National Weather Service, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly between 5 and 7 tonight.
