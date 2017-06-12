Boulder to hire city's first 'diversity officer'
Boulder is deciding among three finalists for the position of "diversity officer," a new role the city created to increase diversity and inclusivity within its workforce. The human resources position replaces that of "learning and development specialist," which featured work in training with a partial focus on diversity, city spokeswoman Sarah Huntley said.
