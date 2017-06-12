Boulder sheriff, fire investigators believe man who died after Gunbarrel fire set blaze on purpose
Kelly Carter, 42, died in a fire in the 4600 block of White Rock Circle on April 21. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that officials believe a man who died in April from injuries sustained in a Gunbarrel apartment fire intentionally set the blaze. The sheriff's office announced in a news release that investigators from the sheriff's office and the Boulder County Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team believe Kelly Carter, 42, deliberately set a fire inside the apartment during a domestic dispute with a woman.
