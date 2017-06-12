Boulder sheriff, fire investigators b...

Boulder sheriff, fire investigators believe man who died after Gunbarrel fire set blaze on purpose

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Kelly Carter, 42, died in a fire in the 4600 block of White Rock Circle on April 21. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that officials believe a man who died in April from injuries sustained in a Gunbarrel apartment fire intentionally set the blaze. The sheriff's office announced in a news release that investigators from the sheriff's office and the Boulder County Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team believe Kelly Carter, 42, deliberately set a fire inside the apartment during a domestic dispute with a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... 11 min heatherk79 34
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema 4 hr hey 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Jun 10 Movin on Up 24
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 9 Chris 728
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jun 9 robert 8
News Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14) Jun 8 kauna 198
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC