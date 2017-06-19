Boulder residents raise concerns after drone hits Mapleton Hill home

Gretchen Lang, a resident of Boulder's Mapleton Hill neighborhood, isn't a fan of the recreational drones she has seen - and heard - more of during the past year, mostly because they are noisy and the models equipped with video cameras pose a privacy issue to people in their backyards. That's all taken a backseat, however, since one of the flying machines struck a tree in front of her house, then hit the roof and fell to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.