Boulder police ID counterprotesters arrested, cited at Proud Boys rally
Police on Monday identified the three people who were arrested or ticketed during a counterprotest of the "free speech rally" in downtown Boulder over the weekend staged by a self-proclaimed "western chauvinist" group. About 25 people associated with Proud Boys Colorado - part of a national group the Associated Press has described as a far-right men's organization - were met Saturday on the Pearl Street Mall by roughly 250 counterprotesters equipped with signs, smoke bombs and even firecrackers.
