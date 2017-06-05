Boulder police ID counterprotesters a...

Boulder police ID counterprotesters arrested, cited at Proud Boys rally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Police on Monday identified the three people who were arrested or ticketed during a counterprotest of the "free speech rally" in downtown Boulder over the weekend staged by a self-proclaimed "western chauvinist" group. About 25 people associated with Proud Boys Colorado - part of a national group the Associated Press has described as a far-right men's organization - were met Saturday on the Pearl Street Mall by roughly 250 counterprotesters equipped with signs, smoke bombs and even firecrackers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Sat Jordan Holiday 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Jun 1 Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC