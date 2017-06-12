Boulder police arrest suspect in hit-...

Boulder police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

Boulder police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman Wednesday night. Ruben Diaz booked into the Boulder County Jail early Thursday morning on suspicion of hit-and-run causing serious injury, careless driving, driving under restraint and failing to present evidence of insurance.

