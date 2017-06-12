Boulder police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
Boulder police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman Wednesday night. Ruben Diaz booked into the Boulder County Jail early Thursday morning on suspicion of hit-and-run causing serious injury, careless driving, driving under restraint and failing to present evidence of insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|17 hr
|kauna
|43
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC