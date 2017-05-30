Boulder may consider measure placing limits on where 'sexually violent predators' can live
In response to citizen anxiety over the recent release of convicted rapist Christopher Lawyer out of prison and into the community, Boulder will consider drafting a new ordinance to limit where in the city "sexually violent predators" can reside.
